Students prepare to speak with Super Bowl winning quarterback

Parkersburg high school students are set to virtually meet Joe Montana
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

One group of students at Parkersburg High School are preparing for the opportunity talk with a Super Bowl champion.

Students in Mr. Vincent’s Sports History Class connect with influential sports legends from across generations throughout the year.

On November 3rd, the students will be speaking with super bowl winning quarterback Joe Montana next week.

To prepare for the virtual meeting, the students have researched the 49ers quarterback.

Each student must also come up with two to three questions to ask during the meeting.

Senior Andrew Williamson said he was shocked when he found out they were going to be speaking with the NFL Legend.

“I was excited. Because he’s a famous Super Bowl quarterback. It’s a big deal to talk to someone who’s well known like that. It’s a cool experience to do in high school.”

Senior Madison Marks said she didn’t think they would get the chance to talk to anyone like Montana.

“He’s done so much. He’s won Super Bowls. He’s set records. It’s so cool. I just think it’s so neat that we’re getting the opportunity to talk to someone who’s won the Super Bowl.

The class has spoken to other big names in the sports world including Olympic Gold medalist Greg Louganis.

We will have more on the class’s visit with him when it happens on November 3rd.

WTAP News @ 6

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime investigation.
GRAPHIC: Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County
Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
Morgantown couple loses everything in fire.
A Morgantown couple tries rebuilding the pieces after a devastating fire
Halloween decorations
Morgantown yard display captivates crowds

Latest News

File image
AAA gives tips on how to be safe on Halloween
Meadowbrook Mall Truck or treat.
Meadowbrook Mall holds Truck or Treat for first time since the pandemic
On Thursday, education leaders and law enforcement gathered for the first-ever West Virginia...
West Virginia education leaders get national perspective on school safety
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was one of two men arrested Sunday in...
Sentencing delayed for George Tanios