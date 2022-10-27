Students prepare to speak with Super Bowl winning quarterback

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

One group of students at Parkersburg High School are preparing for the opportunity talk with a Super Bowl champion.

Students in Mr. Vincent’s Sports History Class connect with influential sports legends from across generations throughout the year.

On November 3rd, the students will be speaking with super bowl winning quarterback Joe Montana next week.

To prepare for the virtual meeting, the students have researched the 49ers quarterback.

Each student must also come up with two to three questions to ask during the meeting.

Senior Andrew Williamson said he was shocked when he found out they were going to be speaking with the NFL Legend.

“I was excited. Because he’s a famous Super Bowl quarterback. It’s a big deal to talk to someone who’s well known like that. It’s a cool experience to do in high school.”

Senior Madison Marks said she didn’t think they would get the chance to talk to anyone like Montana.

“He’s done so much. He’s won Super Bowls. He’s set records. It’s so cool. I just think it’s so neat that we’re getting the opportunity to talk to someone who’s won the Super Bowl.

The class has spoken to other big names in the sports world including Olympic Gold medalist Greg Louganis.

We will have more on the class’s visit with him when it happens on November 3rd.

