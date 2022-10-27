Tommie Franklin Poe, Jr.

Tommie F. Poe Jr., 61, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. He was born in Randolph County a son of Tommie Franklin Poe, Sr. and the late Clara Belle Dowler Poe. He as a dedicated member of Victory Baptist Church. He was the Owner/Operator of the Fairmont Utz Potato Chip Warehouse. He is survived by his wife Agnes Christine Davidson Poe; two sons Dakota Poe and his wife Jessica of Delaware and Casey Poe and his wife Cyd of Parkersburg; two brothers James Huglin and Timothy Poe; three sisters Betty Balderson, Kay Dezalia and Cindy Teeters; three grandchildren Penny Poe, Callie Poe and Christian Poe; his ex-wife and mother to his children Tiena Poe; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two sisters Brenda Windlind and Sarah Blosser; and two brothers Richard “Ricky” Poe and Michael Poe. Friends may call at Victory Baptist Church, 1875 Morgantown Ave, Fairmont WV on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. till the time of service 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Barker officiating. In keeping with his wishes, his body will be cremated, and Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home will be his arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.carpenterandford.com

