West Virginia man prevented from carrying loaded firearm on flight

TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security...
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on Oct. 26.(TSA Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wayne, West Virginia man was cited by police after TSA officers at Yeager Airport caught a loaded firearm in the man’s carry-on bag Tuesday.

The .40 caliber handgun was loaded with 12 bullets including one in the chamber, TSA officials said.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, local police were alerted, came to the checkpoint, confiscated the weapon and cited the man on a weapons charge.

When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, officials said the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.

“Our officers continue to be focused and vigilant to ensure that no weapons of any type are able to be carried onto a flight,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “It is the responsibility of owners of firearms to know where their firearm is at all times and know the proper way to transport it for a flight. It is an important part of being a responsible gun owner. We have no concerns if a firearm is packed properly so it can be transported in a checked bag where nobody has access to it during a flight.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

This is the fourth firearm caught at Yeager Airport this year.

