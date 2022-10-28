AAA gives tips on how to be safe on Halloween

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With Halloween just around the corner, AAA has provided some tips on how drivers and trick-or-treaters can stay safe this Halloween.

“With fewer daylight hours, higher numbers of pedestrians, and motorists who are traveling to and from events, Halloween can be one of the deadliest nights of the year for children and adults,” said JJ Miller, safety advisor of AAA East Central. “Excited trick-or-treaters are more likely to forget about safety so anyone who is celebrating the holiday needs to have a plan in place to prevent potential tragedies.”

AAA says Halloween is consistently one of the most dangerous nights of the year for children.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the holiday is one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle than on any other day of the year.

The following are tips for drivers to stay safe on Halloween, according to AAA:

Designate a sober driver in advance.

Consider an overnight stay If attending a party at a friend’s home.

Do not let impaired guests drive.

Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit.

Look for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs, especially during popular trick-or-treating hours, from 5:30 - 9 p.m.

AAA provides the following tips for trick-or-treaters to be safe on Halloween:

Stay together.

Choose costumes wisely.

Review trick-or-treating precautions, including pedestrian and traffic safety rules.

Always walk on sidewalks, if available.

Cross streets only at the corner, and never between parked cars or mid-block.

