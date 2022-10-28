Crews respond to separate vehicle fires in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to two separate vehicle fires that happened within an hour in Bridgeport.

The first vehicle fire was reported around 1:42 p.m. Friday off of Brushy Fork Rd., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It reportedly involved a minivan.

Officials then dispatched crews to another vehicle that was engulfed in flames less than a half hour later on James St., also in Bridgeport, at 2:10 p.m.

No injuries have been reported in either fire. Crews have extinguished both fires and are waiting on tow trucks, as of 2:40 p.m.

Responding agencies to the fire on Brushy Fork Rd. include Anmoore, Bridgeport, Nutter Fort and Stonewood Fire Departments and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews that responded to the fire on James St. include Anmoore, Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Nutter Fort and Shinnston Fire Departments.

