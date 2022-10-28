First at 4 Forum: Former Mountaineer, current NY Giant Mark Glowinski

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mark Glowinski, the “Godfather” of WVU’s offensive line and current New York Giant, joined First at 4.

He talked about some of the key takeaways he took with him from WVU, who he is still in contact with from WVU, and what part of his legacy stands out the most.

