House Call: WVU's School of Nursing's new campus Pt. 4

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. United Hospital Center is working to get nurses into the workforce faster with its new medical campus in Bridgeport in partnership with the WVU School of Nursing. Here to talk about the nursing workforce of the new state-of-the-art campus is Bridgeport Campus Chair Veronica Gallo.

1. How will the fast-track program at Bridgeport help get nurses into the workforce?

Because the BS/BA to BSN degree is an accelerated program, we are well positioned at the Bridgeport Campus to transition students into their careers in a shorter time frame. After 18 months in our program, students can live and work as nurses in this community.

2. What’s the importance of providing education and training close to home for West Virginians?

As a rural state, we know how important it is to provide educational opportunities close to home. It’s also important to have healthcare available nearby, so by training nurses here in Bridgeport, we will be able to fill some of the nursing needs. From our last BSN graduating class in Morgantown, nearly 75% of graduates applied for licensure in West Virginia, so we know many of our graduates are remaining in state. Our hope is that many Bridgeport graduates will accept hospital positions here at UHC.

3. What is SON’s responsibility in meeting the demands of the nursing workforce?

As the state’s land-grant university, it’s part of our mission to advance healthcare, which is something we are passionate about. We consider it an honor and a privilege to train the next nursing leaders for our local communities, for the state and beyond.

