Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls

This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), and 14-year-old Liberty German (bottom right).(WPTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation.

Indiana State Police said Friday in a statement that officials “will announce an update in the Delphi Investigation” at Monday’s news conference but gave no indication what they would announce regarding the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The state police advisory says the news conference would include officials from State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service and said law enforcement and prosecutors “will not provide a statement prior to the event.”

