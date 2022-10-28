Jim Vincent Polizzi, 67, of Bridgeport and formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Brooklyn on October 26, 1954, a son of the late Benaditto (Bennie) and Carmella (Alioto) Polizzi. He was Catholic by faith. He had worked for ENS Original and Capitol Mercury in Manhattan, NY, as a buyer. He was a graduate of New Utrecht High School, Class of 1972, in Brooklyn, NY. He loved sports and was an avid hockey fan, especially the NY Rangers. He is survived by his brother Peter Polizzi (Linda), Port Washington, NY; his sister Maryanne (Hugo) Gonzalez, Brooklyn, NY; his niece Anitra; and Janet Williams, his loving companion of 18 years of Bridgeport, WV; and his best friend, Frank Iacono, Medford, NY. In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated and Catholic Committal Rites will be held at the Bridgeport Cemetery columbarium at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

