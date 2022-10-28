“Kindness and Respect”: Two words beloved educator in Lewis County lived by

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Kindness and respect are the two words Beth Nichols lived by.

As a teacher and cheer coach, she was a big part of the Lewis County community in every aspect and touched so many people’s hearts.

Her co-worker, Becky Markley, said there is no one else quite like her.

“One of a kind. There is nobody else ever that I’ve ever met that’s been like her,” Markley said.

Catie Nichols, Beth’s daughter, said her mom’s biggest accomplishment was not only her family but the life she lived.

“She said my biggest accomplishment was leaving here knowing I lived my life to the fullest and she did,” Catie said.

Joe Nichols, Beth’s son, said how his mom treated people, especially her students, inspired him in many ways.

“The impact that she had on kids was just so inspiring. She was my inspiration to start coaching,” Joe said.

John Whiston, Principal of Lewis County High School, said the community loves her just as much as she loved it.

“She used to tell people to remember who you are, where you come from, and that you’re loved,” Whiston said.

Family and friends said Nichols’ legacy will forever live on in Weston because of how loved she was in the community.

“I think her kindness and respect and the way she carried herself every single day will last forever.”

“Try to treat everyone no matter who they are with kindness and respect and that will be her legacy just remember that even if you didn’t know her.”

