Local 911 Center celebrates National First Responder’s Day

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday is National First Responder’s Day, and WDTV and WVFX helped one local 911 Center celebrate.

5′s Kaley Fedko traveled to the Barbour County 911 Center in Philippi with “911 on Fox” gifts, including t-shirts, coffee mugs, duffel bags and more.

She got a look at the operations of the center as well as a chance to chat with some of the dispatchers on duty.

Officials said the recognition is welcome and appreciated.

It’s definitely an honor to be recognized,” said Dylan Harper, Director of the Barbour County 911 Center. “A lot of times 911 professionals are forgotten or left out when it comes to that kind of stuff since they’re not out there on the front lines. But, they are the true first responders when it comes to anything like that. They hear it and a lot of times they don’t get the aftermath of what happens to that caller. That chest pain caller or that cardiac arrest. A lot of times they don’t get to figure out what happened after the fact, but they’re right there in the brunt of it making sure everybody stays safe.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that WDTV and WVFX have recognized 911 employees on First Responders Day.

