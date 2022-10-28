LUCAS makes a difference in rural communities, WVU Cancer Institute says

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Those living in rural communities appreciate the difference LUCAS, a mobile lung cancer screening unit, makes in the lives of many.

LUCAS is a first-of-its-kind unit that was launched last fall by the WVU Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine Hospitals.

LUCAS recently returned to Rowlesburg Park in Preston County, where longtime smoker Carolyn Bray could conveniently walk to the annual follow-up screening she scheduled at the nearby Rowlesburg Clinic.

She understood the importance of the visit more than most: Her father, Bradley Bever, died of lung cancer 20 years ago.

“If he would have gotten screened earlier, maybe things would be different,” Bray said. “I really like this. I can come down here and get checked, maybe early, [and] catch it. It makes my chances better.”

LUCAS travels the Mountain State to provide state-of-the-art, low dose computed tomography scans in areas without local access to lung cancer screening.

In its first year on the road, it visited 22 West Virginia counties, provided more than 800 lung cancer screenings, and identified seven cases of lung cancer.

John Trembly guides LUCAS along West Virginia’s country roads, registers patients upon arrival, and helps maintain the equipment. He said the program is already changing lives in rural communities.

“It’s great to see people getting the treatment they need before they realize they need it and to catch it early before their quality of life is affected, so they can be with their families and their grandkids and continue to take care of their gardens and houses and just enjoy life,” Trembly said.

LUCAS builds upon the success and infrastructure established by Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile mammography unit that provides breast cancer screening throughout West Virginia.

Since its inception in 2009, Bonnie’s Bus has performed more than 26,000 mammograms and detected at least 125 cases of breast cancer.

Both units are part of the WVU Cancer Institute Mobile Cancer Screening Program, which operates in collaboration with clinicians, public health professionals, and community leaders statewide to provide cancer prevention services in underserved West Virginia communities.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.