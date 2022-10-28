Martha Lee Tucker, 84, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Fitzwater Assisted Living. She was born on March 17, 1938, in Charleston, WV; a daughter of the late Harry Rosco Poland and Bertie Lee (Forman) Poland. Martha was Methodist by faith; she was the last surviving of her immediate family. Martha worked as a sales consultant at Montgomery Ward and Sears for many years. Martha is survived by her sister-in-law, Jenette Poland of North Carolina, and many close friends that she loved. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry Poland, and William Poland. There will be no public visitation, a graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. We would like to thank Heather and the staff at Fitzwater’s Assisted Living for the care given to Martha over the past years. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

