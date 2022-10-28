Meadowbrook Mall holds Truck or Treat for first time since the pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was estimated that there were roughly 3,000 people at the Meadowbrook Mall for their Truck or Treat event.

This was the first time they had held the event since the pandemic, according to Meadowbrook Mall Marketing Director Joseph Thomas.

“In previous years, it has been the trunk or treat, but we renamed it the Truck or Treat in honor of our partnership with our own HD Truck Center this year,” Thomas explained.

He added several local organizations came together to put on what he felt was a secure trick-or-treating event with several members of law enforcement present.

“We’re honored that the community wants to come out. You know, we are happy to be able to hold such an event, to where the community can come to one place and have that safe environment to do the trick or treating we all love,” Thomas said.

This was one of several trick-or-treat events in the area before Halloween.

