Medical Weight Management services to be offered at Glenville clinic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Medicine Medical Weight Management program will soon begin offering in-person appointments at its Glenville clinic.

The appointments will be offered on the second Tuesday at the Glenville clinic beginning January 2023.

Telemedicine appointments for the program have been available to patients throughout West Virginia since March 2020.

The clinic, located near the Waco Center, provides Gilmer County residents convenient access to a half-dozen medical specialties through a combination of in-person and telemedicine appointments.

Dr. Laura Davisson, director of Medical Weight Management, is pleased to offer services outside of Morgantown.

“We hope it will be helpful if we can reach people where they live,” she said. “We do not want geography to be a barrier to accessing care.”

Dr. Davisson hopes, in time, to be able to see patients from all over the state and region.

Glenville patients will have the option of continuing or establishing telemedicine appointments or seeing a member of the weight management team in-person on the specified days.

Dietitians will continue to meet with patients via telemedicine or in-person in Morgantown.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment for weight management services can send an email.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.