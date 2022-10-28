Medical Weight Management services to be offered at Glenville clinic

(WVU Medicine)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Medicine Medical Weight Management program will soon begin offering in-person appointments at its Glenville clinic.

The appointments will be offered on the second Tuesday at the Glenville clinic beginning January 2023.

Telemedicine appointments for the program have been available to patients throughout West Virginia since March 2020.

The clinic, located near the Waco Center, provides Gilmer County residents convenient access to a half-dozen medical specialties through a combination of in-person and telemedicine appointments.

Dr. Laura Davisson, director of Medical Weight Management, is pleased to offer services outside of Morgantown.

“We hope it will be helpful if we can reach people where they live,” she said. “We do not want geography to be a barrier to accessing care.”

Dr. Davisson hopes, in time, to be able to see patients from all over the state and region.

Glenville patients will have the option of continuing or establishing telemedicine appointments or seeing a member of the weight management team in-person on the specified days.

Dietitians will continue to meet with patients via telemedicine or in-person in Morgantown.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment for weight management services can send an email.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime investigation.
GRAPHIC: Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County
Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
Morgantown couple loses everything in fire.
A Morgantown couple tries rebuilding the pieces after a devastating fire
Halloween decorations
Morgantown yard display captivates crowds

Latest News

A file photo of the Veteran's Day Parade in Clarksburg from 2017.
Veteran’s Day parade returning to Clarksburg
LUCAS - Lung Cancer Screening Unit
LUCAS makes a difference in rural communities, WVU Cancer Institute says
Crews respond to separate vehicle fires in Bridgeport
Queen of Clean: Hand Washable Garments
The Queen of Clean: Hand Washable Garments