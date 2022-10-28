Second gun caught in three days by TSA at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a Raleigh County man with a handgun at the security checkpoint early Friday morning at Yeager Airport.

Officials said the gun was not loaded.

This is the second gun caught in three days by TSA officers at Yeager Airport.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, local police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon from the traveler, a resident of Ghent.

“This was the second gun that our officers have detected in the last three days,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Our officers are vigilant and focused on their mission to help ensure that dangerous weapons are not getting carried onto an aircraft. We have no concerns if a firearm is packed properly so it can be transported in a checked bag where nobody has access to it during a flight.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

This is the fifth gun caught by TSA at the Yeager Airport checkpoint. Only 2019 has had more guns confiscated in the last six years with nine firearms caught.

