Sunny, warm Friday, but what about Halloween?

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This workweek will end with sunny skies and seasonable, warm temperatures, but as for what this weekend, and Halloween, are like, find out in the video above.

A high-pressure system out in the northeastern US will bring dry, stable air into West Virginia today. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with most of the clouds from this morning breaking up during that time. Combined with highs in the mid-60s and light winds, today will be a good day to go outside. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, and barring some fog in the mountains and patchy fog in the lowlands, visibility will be decent. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-30s to low-40s. Tomorrow will start Halloween weekend on a nice note, with sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-60s, so it will be a good day to go outside. They do drop into the low-50s during the evening however, so you may want to bundle up. Then on Sunday, clouds build in ahead of a low-pressure system southwest of us. By Sunday night into Monday, the system will lift into the area, bringing rain showers across the region. There is uncertainty regarding the timing of the models, but it’s possible we’ll see rain showers lasting into the evening hours. So if you’re going trick-or-treating, you may want an umbrella just in case. Isolated showers may last into Tuesday morning, but by the afternoon, a high-pressure system will clear out skies and dry our region out. The nice, sunny weather, along with temperatures in the mid-to-upper-60s, will stick around for most of next week. In short, Halloween weekend will start off nice, before rain showers push in on Halloween, and sunny, warm will come in thereafter to start off November.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Clouds in the morning, partly sunny skies in the afternoon and evening. High: 65.

Tonight: Clear skies, slight chance of patchy fog. Low: 38.

Saturday: Sunny skies. High: 69.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies, with clouds increasing during the afternoon and evening. High: 68.

