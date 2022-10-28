Thomas Wayne Summers passed away on October 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Continuous Care, to be with his sister Nancy, grandmother Ruby, father David, and Aunt Lucille. Tom was a devoted brother to Nancy and loyal caregiver to his brother-in-law Michael. He loved his nieces and nephews as his own children. He was born in Clarksburg, September 23, 1949, the son of David Edwin Summers. Tom graduated from Washington Irving High School, class of 1968. He attended Fairmont State, receiving an associate degree, becoming a paramedic. He worked in the emergency room at United Hospital, being hired into the department. Tom was a member of The Presbyterian Church of Our Savior, Clarksburg. He was also a 20-year member of the Harrison County Emergency Squad and the Nutter Fort Fire Department serving as a paramedic, safety officer, secretary, and president. He later moved to Washington, DC, where he was employed by Charles E. Smith Management Company as a Coordinator of Property Remodeling and then as a Property Director of many apartment buildings in the Dupont Circle, Georgetown, and Columbia Heights neighborhoods in DC. He also worked as a bartender and late-night manager for Annie’s Paramount Steak House, with many who became his family. Tom is survived by his niece Krista Lyon Sharma and husband Rakesh (Silver Spring, MD), his nephew Michael P. Stumpo II (Pasadena, MD), his niece Catherine Marie (Stumpo) McVaney and husband Justin (Elizabethtown, KY); five great-nephews and great-nieces, Nathan and Kavi Sharma, Gabriella Stumpo, and Lauren and Jeffery McVaney; and his extended family, Joann Oliverio, Donna Stumpo, Jennifer Duarte and family, Traci Terango and family, and Amy Moneypenny and family. A special thanks to his next-door neighbors and friends, John and Melissa Brooker. He was preceded in death by his father David Summers, grandmother Ruby Summers, sister and guiding light Nancy Roselee (Summers) Stumpo, brother-in-law Michael P. Stumpo, and aunt Lucille (Summers) Coyner. Per his wishes, Tom was cremated. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital at https://secure.give.wvu.edu/ or by mail at 1 Medical Center Drive, Morgantown, WV, 26506 or to the United Hospital Center, Pediatrics, checks made payable to the United Health Foundation, by mail to United Hospital Center, Attn: Development Office, 327 Medical Park Drive, Bridgeport, WV, 26330. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

