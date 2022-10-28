Veteran’s Day parade returning to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Veteran’s Day tradition is returning to the streets of Clarksburg.

For the first time since the pandemic, the city will once again host its annual Veteran’s Day Parade.

It’s a tradition that spans nearly 70 years.

This year’s event will feature a speech from a Lieutenant Colonel from Grafton who flew more than 50 combat missions.

The parade will be on Nov. 11 at noon, and its route will run from the Clarksburg Fire Department to 2nd Street and end at the post office in downtown.

Organizers say it’s an opportunity for the community to show their thanks to those who sacrificed for their freedom.

“This is the one day of the year that veterans get together with their old friends and family members and get some recognition for taking time out of their lives to protect this country that we dearly love,” said Richard IaQuinta, the Assistant parade Director.

The parade will also feature several military groups and a large contingent of motorcycles.

There will also be a meal afterward at the VFW.

For organizations looking to participate, there’s still time.

You can click here to fill out the Invitation Form or contact organizers for more information by email or by calling 304-622-3591.

