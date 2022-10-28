WVU holds 33rd annual Pumpkin Drop

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After a two-year hiatus, West Virginia University of Engineering and Mineral Resources held its 33rd annual Pumpkin Drop.

The event was held on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was hosted by the Mechanical and Aerospace Department.

Schools from all around West Virginia and a few from out of state showed up for the event.

The purpose of the Pumpkin Drop is to “protect your pumpkin.” The schools that land the closest to the target on the ground with the best design are qualified to win.

The participants had to follow strict guidelines for their pumpkin and design and were judged on their safety device and by the condition of the pumpkin after the drop.

More than 250 pumpkins were tossed from the top of the University’s Engineering Sciences Building, but only 16 survived the 11-story drop.

Miles Nelson, Vice President of the WVU Chapter of Mechanical Engineers, says a lot of planning went into this event to make it fun for everyone.

He says this is important so students can experience engineering design and STEM in an engaging way.

”The best part about it is that it’s community engagement. it brings people in West Virginia together and from other neighboring states together,” Nelson said. “It’s a fun event it’s almost like a festival, but also these kids get the opportunity to be creative and show their stem potential.”

Nelson says STEM is a very important industry that they need more people in, and if you are creative in any way, it’s something you should look into.

Homeschool Team 15 from Morgantown took home the top honors. The team’s pumpkin landed just two feet, six inches from the target, earning team members the $100 first prize.

Team 29 from Mountaineer Middle School in Morgantown finished second, landing its pumpkin four feet, one inch from the target. The team was awarded $50.

Team 258 from Berkeley Springs High School in Berkeley Springs finished third, landing its pumpkin four feet, eight inches from the target. The team was awarded $25.

Since its inaugural year, the organization has donated event proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown.

