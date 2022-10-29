5th Quarter: Week 10 Highlights
Recaps from week 10 match-ups across North Central West Virginia
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re nearing the end of the regular season! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:
Robert C. Byrd - Liberty
Fairmont Sr. - Elkins
Preston - Buckhannon-Upshur
Clay-Battelle - Calhoun County
Lewis County - East Fairmont
Doddridge County - Williamstown
Braxton County - South Harrison
Lincoln - Philip Barbour
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.