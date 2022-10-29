5th Quarter: Week 10 Highlights

Recaps from week 10 match-ups across North Central West Virginia
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re nearing the end of the regular season! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:

Robert C. Byrd - Liberty

Fairmont Sr. - Elkins

Preston - Buckhannon-Upshur

Clay-Battelle - Calhoun County

Lewis County - East Fairmont

Doddridge County - Williamstown

Braxton County - South Harrison

Lincoln - Philip Barbour

