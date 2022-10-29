BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harry Clifford Bohon Sr., 70, of Clarksburg, WV, (Adamston Community) passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his residence.He was born in Kingwood, WV, on April 2, 1952, a son of the late Russell Ray and Vaughna Lucille Loscar Bohon.Harry was married on December 2, 1982, to his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Christa Martha Bauer Bohon, who resides at their home in Clarksburg.Also surviving are his son, Harry C. Bohon Jr. of Clarksburg, and his daughter Rebecca Sue Bohon; one brother, Allen Richard Bohon of Mt. Olive, WV; three sisters, Marie Grace Lewis of Terra Alta, WV; Lucille Jane Mullins of Terra Alta, WV, and Evelyn Joy Perrea of Corinth, WV; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Mr. Bohon was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Bohon, and his brother, Roger Lee Bohon.Mr. Bohon served our country proudly as a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. He retired from the U.S. Army as Sergeant First Class after 22 years of service. Following his retirement, Harry continued to work as an electronic technician, security guard for Bausch & Lomb, and a truck driver for US Express and Fairfax. He was a member of the Adamston Lion’s Club and enjoyed woodworking.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Reverend Richard Wilson presiding. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

