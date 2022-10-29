John Deere holds tractor n’ treat

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The John Deere in Fairmont held a tractor and treat Saturday.

It was a great opportunity for kids to come out and get candy. There was also a drawing to win a free tractor.

The event gave families a safe environment to check out the tractors and win prizes.

This is their first-ever tractor and treat.

“We kind of play on the words like trunk or treat and trick or treat. It’s an opportunity to provide a safe place for kids to come and get some candy. It’s a great place for families to enjoy some quality time together, said owner Adam Boyers.

You do not have to be in person to win.

