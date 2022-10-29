Man rescued after being trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort

Man trapped on lift in Nutter Fort
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE OCT. 28 10:40 P.M.:

The man who was trapped on a 140 ft. lift boom lift has been rescued after four hours.

5 News reporters on the scene say a drone gave him a rope, then he descended down safely at 10:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY OCT. 28 8:40 P.M.:

A man is trapped on a 140 ft. boom lift on Radio Park Dr.

Harrison County 911 officials tell 5 News the man was working on the lift when he became trapped. Officials believe the hydraulics stopped working, which prevented him from coming down.

He has been trapped since 6:35 p.m.

Multiple agencies are on the scene working on his rescue.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

