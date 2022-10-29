Man trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is trapped on a 140 ft. lift on Radio Park Dr.

Harrison County 911 officials tell 5 News the man was working on the lift when he became trapped. Officials believe the hydraulics stopped working, which prevented him from coming down.

He has been trapped since 6:35 p.m.

Multiple agencies are on the scene working on his rescue.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.