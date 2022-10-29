Miss Amazing pageant held at Robinson Grand

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand held the Miss Amazing pageant Saturday afternoon.

The Miss Amazing Pageant gives women with disabilities the opportunity to show off their talents as well. The pageant gives the women self-esteem and motivation.

There are three stages to the pageant and an interview with the judges. Managing Director Ian Mcara says this pageant is a way to include everyone

“This pageant is to celebrate everybody. It’s a great opportunity for young people and women with disabilities to take part in something that normally that most people wouldn’t associate them taking part in.”

The Robinson Grand looks to hold the pageant for years to come.

