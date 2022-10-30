Shots fired overnight in Morgantown

Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight.
Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight.

Morgantown Police and West Virginia University’s University Police Department are working together on the investigation.

WVU issued a community notice early Sunday morning telling people to avoid the area.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured or what led to the shots being fired.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man trapped on lift in Nutter Fort
Man rescued after being trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort
2022 NCWV Trick-or-Treat times
Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO
5th Quarter: Week 10 Highlights
Gregory Tanner is charged with theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elderly...
Man arrested after mother-in-law’s body found buried in flower bed, officials say

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | October 29, 2022
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | October 29, 2022
The Robinson Grand held the Miss Amazing pageant Saturday afternoon.
Miss Amazing pageant held at Robinson Grand
The John Deere in Fairmont held a tractor and treat Saturday.
John Deere holds tractor n’ treat
Lincoln - Philip Barbour
Lincoln - Philip Barbour