Shots fired overnight in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight.

Morgantown Police and West Virginia University’s University Police Department are working together on the investigation.

WVU issued a community notice early Sunday morning telling people to avoid the area.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured or what led to the shots being fired.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

