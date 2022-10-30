Should you bring an umbrella while trick-or-treating?

Rain is looking certain for Monday, but how will it affect your Halloween plans?
By Kayla Smith
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The short answer to the question, “should I bring an umbrella while trick-or-treating Monday evening?” is yes, it would be a good idea to do so-- but you might not need it. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for all the details.

Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

