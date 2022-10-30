United Way of Harrison/Doddridge Counties partner with Edge of Town Farm Market

Corn 4 a Cause, the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties have partnered with Edge of a...
Corn 4 a Cause, the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties have partnered with Edge of a Town Market in Anmoore.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Corn 4 a Cause, the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties have partnered with Edge of a Town Market in Anmoore.

A portion of the proceeds purchased at the market will go towards the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties. The market is a great place for people to enjoy a hayride, corn maze, or just socialize.

Kids also got to dress up in costumes and enjoy the farm. The pumpkins were also discounted.

“It’s real nice to be a north central West Virginian resident. To see all the nice people. We have had lots of families. We’ve had from great grandparents down to new born babies going through the maze. just nice to see, said co-owner of Edge of Town Farma Market, Jason Poth.

The Edge of Town Farm Market will look to re-open in the spring.

