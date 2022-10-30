West Virginia Marching Band Invitational results

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Several high school marching bands in the Mid-Ohio Valley attended the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening.

Over 40 high school marching bands competed and were judged on different categories.

They got judged on Percussion, Drum Majors, Color Guard, and overall performance among other things.

Below are the result for schools in the Mid-Ohio Valley that competed.

Parkersburg High School:

According to their Facebook page, the Big Red Band received 1st place drum major and percussion in their class.

They got 2nd place overall in their class.

Parkersburg South High School:

Parkersburg South Athletics Facebook page, the marching band received 3rd place overall in their class and 3rd in color guard overall.

They received 1st place in twirling, and Macie Watkins was named as Miss Majorette.

They placed 5th overall in gold band.

Ripley High School:

Ripley High School Marching band said that only the drumline performed at states, and they received 3rd runner up.

St. Marys High School:

According to St. Marys High School Band Director Bridgette Bowen, the band won 1st place in their class.

Williamstown High School:

The Williamstown High School Marching Band’s Facebook page says the band placed 3rd overall in their class.

They were 2nd runner up in Blue Division, and 11th overall.

Wirt County High School:

The Wirt County High School Marching Band’s Facebook page says the band won 3rd place drum major in their class.

They also won 3rd place percussion in their class, and 4th overall in their class.

Other schools will be added as we learn their placement and awards.

WVMBI Williamstown High School Marching Band performed at States on October 29th. (Jed Corra)

WVMBI Williamstown High School Marching Band performed at states on October 29th. (Jed Corra)

WVMBI Williamstown High School Marching Band performed at states on October 29th. (Jed Corra)

WVMBI Williamstown High School Marching Band performed at states October 29th. (Jed Corra)

WVMBI - PHS Drumline at states on October 29th. (Kayla Jones)

WVMBI - PHS Drumline at states on October 29th. (Kayla Jones)

WVMBI - PHS Drumline at states on October 29th. (Kayla Jones)

