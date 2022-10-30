Wyoming County sheriff says be vigilant this Halloween

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -It’s the time to dress up, get candy, have fun with friends, and let loose a little, but this is also the time where there are more arrests and more car accidents.

“Halloween is more of the drinking and running around with your friends. I’d say it’s more of a dangerous time to be on the roadway for drinking and driving,” said Corporal Logan Cook, Wyoming County, Sheriff.

With reports in Virginia showing a potential spike in fentanyl being in Halloween candy trick or treaters and parents too need to be vigilant. Wyoming County Sheriff’s department says drinking really isn’t as big of an issue anymore in Wyoming County.

“Back in the day there were more bars and stuff in Wyoming County. We do have a few more bars now, but the change from drinking and driving in Wyoming County has changed a lot. There is more drugs than drinking in Wyoming County that we see anyways, statistically speaking,” said Cook.

This Halloweens message from Wyoming County is to just be aware while you are out having a fun Halloween holiday.

