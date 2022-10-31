$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town

Mega Millions ticket being printed
Mega Millions ticket being printed(NBC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in a small West Virginia town of less than 1,500 people.

The Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, a town of only 1,494 people as of last year.

According to the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, and the Megaplier option was not purchased.

The ticket holder is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53, 69, and the Mega Ball was 7.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Megaplier option that can increase your prize two to five times depending on the Megaplier selected for each draw.

