Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in gym thefts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in thefts at a local gym.

The man pictured below stole several items at Planet Fitness in Bridgeport on Oct. 26 at around 7:40 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

Authorities said he stole items from the men’s locker room and from a vehicle in the gym’s parking lot.

Anyone that may be able to identify the suspect or may have seen him at Planet Fitness or in the parking lot around this time is asked to contact Sgt. Holley at 304-848-6112.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.