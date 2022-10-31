Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in gym thefts

Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in gym thefts
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in gym thefts(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in thefts at a local gym.

The man pictured below stole several items at Planet Fitness in Bridgeport on Oct. 26 at around 7:40 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

Authorities said he stole items from the men’s locker room and from a vehicle in the gym’s parking lot.

Anyone that may be able to identify the suspect or may have seen him at Planet Fitness or in the parking lot around this time is asked to contact Sgt. Holley at 304-848-6112.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High Street in Morgantown.
Morgantown Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
2022 NCWV Trick-or-Treat times
Man rescued after being trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort
Man rescued after being trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort
Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
Tonya Huffman and Jeffrey Hines
Meth, loaded firearm found in home with child, 4, police say

Latest News

Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy were announced as 2022 WVU Homecoming Royalty in a ceremony...
WVU names Homecoming Royalty, recognizes Alumni awardees
Bridging the Great Health Divide: A look at Bonnie's Bus
Man rescued after being trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort
Man rescued after being trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort
Sintrell Bryant
Man charged for hit-and-run in Morgantown that happened last year