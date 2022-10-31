Bridging the Great Health Divide: A look at Bonnie’s Bus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday marks the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We recently met up with Bonnie’s Bus as it made it’s way to Rowelsburg in Preston County.

The bus serves as WVU Cancer Institute’s outreach to help those in rural areas get the tests they need to detect breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer related death among women in West Virginia.

Due to the rural nature of our state, WVU Cancer Institute features Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile cancer screening unit that travels across the state providing mammograms.

Kathy Humphries is a technician on Bonnie’s Bus. She says the mobile unit provides an important service.

“It’s a great need for the women of West Virginia,” Humphries said. “In rural areas, patients just would not have it done. They don’t have means to come or travel or they don’t want to come into Morgantown because of traffic. They probably would not have it done. They even tell us that. If you all didn’t come to us, we probably wouldn’t have this done.”

Patient Summer Perea agrees.

“It’s easy to get to,” Perea said. “It makes it easy for people in a rural area.”

The bus is equipped with state-of-the art technology that helps provide clearer images of the breast tissue. That leads to fewer unnecessary biopsies also helps in early detection. That’s important to Summer.

Early detection is what matters,” Perea said. “Breast cancer is very common. I have daughters. It’s just another test to keep yourself healthy. So I take advantage of it.”

To learn more about Bonnie’s Bus, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.