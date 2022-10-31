Charlotte Geraldine Saunders, 72 of Fairmont passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Morgantown on March 28, 1950 a daughter of the late William Pearl and Helen Lucille Rebold Anderson. Charlotte graduated from Clay-Battelle High School and attended Fairmont State University. She retired from WVU Hospitals where she worked as a Dietary Aid and a Unit Clerk. She enjoyed working puzzles but most enjoyed time with her family especially with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 25 years Robert “Bob” Saunders; three sons Teddy Savino and his wife Kristie of Fairmont; Rob Saunders and his wife Shellena of Fairmont, Chris Saunders and his wife Amy of Fairmont; three daughters Helena Tobrey and her husband Bill of Worthington, Jennifer Pride and her husband Erik of Morgantown and Tricia Holstein and her husband Jason of Monumental; three sisters Nancy Wilson of Fairview; Janet Brummage and her husband Jack of Pentress, and Debbie Anderson of Morgantown; grandchildren Riley (Drew) Tobrey, Isaac Tobrey, Ashley (Johnathon) Stanley, Madison (Cody) Wilson, Dillon Pride, Alexis Pride, Carter Savino, Lucas Savino, Seth Saunders, Jarrod Poster, Autumn Ferrill, Emily Goodrich, Amelia Saunders, Cole Saunders, Mason Holstein, and Owen Holstein; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Bill Anderson, August “Gus” Anderson, Robert Anderson and Danny Anderson; sister Diana Tennant and one brother-in-law Leonard Wilson. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 02, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Evangelist Brent Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

