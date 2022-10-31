Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen

Aaron Pearson
Aaron Pearson(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen.

On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Pearson asked the girl, a decoy, if they could start a relationship and what age she was. During conversations over the next two weeks, he allegedly sent explicit comments and photos.

On Sunday, Pearson agreed to meet at the Go-Mart in Glenville, officers said. Officers then detained him at the gas station and transported him to the WVSP Glenville Detachment.

During an interview, Pearson reportedly told officers he “did not have intentions of doing anything sexual with the decoy.” He further said he “wanted to have a conversation and then break it off and go home.” After this, he told officers “he would have a conversation with the decoy then go to [her home] and watch [a] movie with no sexual intentions.”

Pearson has been charged with soliciting a minor via a computer. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond.

