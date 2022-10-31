First Alert Evening Forecast

November will begin cloudy!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for October 31th, 2022

For all the details of this First Alert Weather Event as well as your extended forecast check out the video above.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy: Low: 56

Tuesday: Morning showers, clearing late: High: 66

Wednesday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny: High: 69

Thursday: Sunny: High: 71

