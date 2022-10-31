Halloween showers, sunshine thereafter!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers are likely this Halloween, so you may want an umbrella if going out trick-or-treating. As for the exact timing of the rain, and what happens after today, find out in the video above.

After a nice weekend, this Halloween will be warm and dreary, as a low-pressure system in the Central US lifts moisture into our region, in the form of rain showers. So expect scattered rain showers throughout the day. Because they are scattered, not everyone will see rain showers, but rain chances will last into the evening hours. So you may want an umbrella during your trick-or-treating events. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the mid-60s. Overnight, a few isolated showers will linger in our region, especially in the mountains. Aside from that, expect cloudy skies, light winds, and lows in the mid-50s. Any leftover isolated showers will linger into tomorrow afternoon, especially in the mountainous areas. By tomorrow evening, they should leave. Besides that, skies will still be cloudy, but temperatures will be decent, in the low-to-mid-60s. By Wednesday evening, a high-pressure system northeast of us will cause clouds to move away, resulting in sunny skies for the rest of the week. Temperatures will also rise into the upper-60s, and perhaps even reaching 70 degrees, throughout the rest of the week, and even into the weekend. It’s likely not until early next week that rain chances make a return. In short, Halloween will be rainy and cloudy, and so will the first day of November, but afterward, expect nice, sunny conditions as we transition to November.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with steady rain this morning and showers in the afternoon and evening. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 65.

Tonight: Overcast skies, with isolated rain showers. Low: 55.

Tuesday: Rain showers and clouds during the morning, cloudy skies during the afternoon. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 65.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High: 67.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.