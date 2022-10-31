Kickoff time set for WVU game against Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference has announced the kickoff time for WVU’s football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET. and will be televised on FS1.

The matchup with the Sooners is the annual True Blue game as well as Military Appreciation. All fans are encouraged to wear blue to the game.

WVU says tickets are still available for this game and the home finale on Nov. 19 with Kansas State online.

