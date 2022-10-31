Man charged for hit-and-run in Morgantown that happened last year

Sintrell Bryant
Sintrell Bryant(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after a hit-and-run that happened in Morgantown more than a year ago.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wiley Street and Richwood Avenue in Morgantown on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 around 3:20 a.m. for a hit-and-run with injuries, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the victim laying in the roadway unresponsive. The victim was later found to have serious injuries that required several surgeries, officers said.

The vehicle that struck the victim was described as a dark colored sedan, and an investigation determined it to be a Chevrolet Cruze driven by 25-year-old Sintrell Bryant, of Fairmont.

Bryant has been charged with hit-and-run with injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

