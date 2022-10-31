Meth, loaded firearm found in home with child, 4, police say

Tonya Huffman and Jeffrey Hines
Tonya Huffman and Jeffrey Hines(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged after officers said meth and a loaded firearm were found in a home with a 4-year-old child.

Deputies responded to a home in Webster County on Oct. 18 to assist with a Parole Compliance Check, according to a criminal complaint.

In the home were 37-year-old Tonya Huffman, 41-year-old Jeffrey Hines and the 4-year-old child, officers said.

As officers searched the home, they said “a small amount of a crystal-like substance” that later field tested positive for methamphetamine and a loaded .22 firearm were found in a bedroom “unsecured with no regard to child interference.”

Huffman has been charged with two counts of child neglect and prohibited person with a firearm. She is being held without bond at Central Regional Jail.

Hines has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Shots fired overnight in Morgantown
2022 NCWV Trick-or-Treat times
Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
Man trapped on lift in Nutter Fort
Man rescued after being trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort
The Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Jonathan Hayes administered lethal doses...
Former hospital nurse killed 2 patients with lethal dose of insulin, DA says

Latest News

Small game hunting, trapping seasons to open this weekend
WVa group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | October 30, 2022
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | October 30, 2022
Corn 4 a Cause, the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties have partnered with Edge of a...
United Way of Harrison/Doddridge Counties partner with Edge of Town Farm Market