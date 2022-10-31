Meth, loaded firearm found in home with child, 4, police say

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged after officers said meth and a loaded firearm were found in a home with a 4-year-old child.

Deputies responded to a home in Webster County on Oct. 18 to assist with a Parole Compliance Check, according to a criminal complaint.

In the home were 37-year-old Tonya Huffman, 41-year-old Jeffrey Hines and the 4-year-old child, officers said.

As officers searched the home, they said “a small amount of a crystal-like substance” that later field tested positive for methamphetamine and a loaded .22 firearm were found in a bedroom “unsecured with no regard to child interference.”

Huffman has been charged with two counts of child neglect and prohibited person with a firearm. She is being held without bond at Central Regional Jail.

Hines has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

