Morgantown apartment building set for demolition after devastating fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Part of a Morgantown apartment complex torched by a massive fire will soon be demolished.

14 people lost their homes back in July when an apartment building at the Bon Vista Apartments in Morgantown caught fire.

The fire took multiple departments several hours to put out.

Officials have yet to release a cause, but a State Fire Marshal report indicated several possible factors, including discarded smoking materials, a charcoal grill, H-VAC equipment and wiring.

The blaze caused an estimated $2 million in damages.

