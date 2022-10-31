Morgantown church providing free lunch reopens doors to the public

First time since the pandemic
By John Blashke
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown church has been feeding people free lunch for nearly 40 years.

The pandemic forced them to make some changes, but now they’re back to providing the same level of hospitality they’ve always been known for.

People in this Morgantown neighborhood know Trinity Episcopal Church for its distinct red doors, but plenty of others know it for the warm meals they provide.

Today is the first day in two years the Morgantown Community Kitchen has been able to welcome people back inside to eat.

“We know that people are getting a nutritious hot meal and they wouldn’t otherwise; we have people come to our door and say, ‘thank you so much we really appreciate it -- this is the only meal I get all day,’” said Board President Cheryl Prichard.

Their doors are open for everyone Monday through Friday from 11a.m. to 12:30p.m.

Jennifer Powell is the manager of the Morgantown Community Kitchen.

She says because of covid they could only provide meals from the door since she started working there.

“It gives everybody a moment to sit down and breathe while they eat,” said Powell. “I think everybody needs to get out of the cold and the rain and be able to sit down together and have communal dining and I think its really exciting for us to be able to do that again.”

Powell says it’s always been about the people and helping to build up the community.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know more and names and more stories and getting people to feel more relaxed,” said Powell.

Powell says they provide anywhere from 80 to 150 meals a day.

The kitchen says they appreciate the communities support throughout the years, especially during the pandemic.

To learn how you can help you can visit the Morgantown Community Kitchen website.

