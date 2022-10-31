Mount Clare man sets another man on fire, police say

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly set another man on fire.

Officers responded to a home in Mount Clare just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 4 for a reported assault, according to a criminal complaint.

On the scene, officers spoke with the victim who said 41-year-old Eric Cottrill “set him on fire.” Officers said he had burns on his head, shoulder, and back that were consistent with the claim. However, the victim was “highly intoxicated,” saying it happened the day before when he passed out.

Officers said they spoke with Cottrill after speaking to the victim, and he told them he “didn’t know what happened to [the victim].”

Nearly two weeks later, on Sept. 16, officers followed up with the victim and took updated photos of his injuries, the report says.

The victim reportedly told officers a friend took him home because he was “too drunk to make it home himself” on Sept. 3. His friend witnessed Cottrill “messing with [the victim] while he was drunk laying on the porch,” striking matches and throwing them at the victim to light him on fire.

The witness gave Cottrill “a bottle of vodka that was partially drank and told him to go home” before he left, officers said.

Cottrill has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

