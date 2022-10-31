Patricia Joyce Helmick

Patricia Joyce Helmick
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Patricia Joyce Helmick, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, October 30,2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born on October 8, 1937, in Fairmont; a daughter of the Wayman J. West and Lena (Snider) West. Patricia retired from C and P Telephone Company. She was avid animal lover and especially loved cats. Patricia was a member of the Hoult United Methodist Church. She played the piano, taught Sunday School and was Sunday School superintendent.  She was a Hoult-Sanford 4 H leader for many years. Patricia is survived by her husband, Alston Dale Helmick of Fairmont; her sons, Marc Alston Helmick of Fairmont, and Michael J. Helmick of Fairmont; her granddaughter, Meredith Helmick; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayman West Jr., and William “Billy” West; her sisters, Maxine Critchfield, and Betty West. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Claude Kinty, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

