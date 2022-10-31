Philippi Elementary to be on remote learning for two days due to illness

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philippi Elementary School will transition to remote learning for two days this week because of a severe staff shortage due to illness, officials with Barbour County Schools said.

Philippi Elementary will be on remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2. Officials said teachers will be sending home work in either paper form or on the student’s Chromebooks.

Staff will be available through their prearranged method of communication on remote learning days.

Officials remind parents staff will not be at the school while custodial staff is completing a deep disinfection of the building.

