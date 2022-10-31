Small game hunting, trapping seasons to open this weekend

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Hunting and trapping seasons for several small game species are set to open this weekend.

It provides hunters, trappers and their families ample opportunities to get outside during the fall and winter months, according to the Division of Natural Resources.

“West Virginia has a hunting season for everyone and our trapping opportunities just add to the number of options folks have for enjoying outdoor adventures in the fall and winter,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion. “Small game seasons are also a great opportunity for more experienced hunters to share their knowledge of the outdoors, so we encourage everyone to invite a new hunter along for the adventure.”

The following small game hunting and trapping seasons open on Saturday, Nov. 5:

Small Game Hunting and Trapping Red Fox, Gray Fox (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28) Bobcat (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28)

Small Game Hunting Only Bobwhite Quail (Nov. 5 to Jan. 7) Cottontail Rabbit (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28) Snowshoe or Varying Hare (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28) Ring-necked Pheasant cock birds (Nov. 5 to Jan. 7)

Small Game Trapping Only Raccoon (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28) Mink, Muskrat (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28) Fisher (Nov. 5 to Jan. 31) Beaver (Nov. 5 to March 31) Otter (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28) Skunk, Opossum, Coyote, Weasel (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28)



Hunting seasons are open year round for coyote, skink, opossum, woodchuck, weasel, English sparrow, European starling and pigeon, DNR officials say.

Additional small game hunting opportunities include seasons for squirrel (Sept. 10 to Feb. 28), crows (Oct. 1 to Nov. 19 and Jan. 1 to March 4), racoons (Oct. 15 to Feb. 28), ring-necked pheasant cock-birds at Hillcrest Wildlife Management Area (Nov. 12 to Dec. 3) and red and gray fox using artificial light or night vision technology (Jan. 1 to Feb. 28).

For specific small game hunting season dates, bag limits and rules, download a copy of the 2022-2023 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary available here.

To purchase a hunting and trapping license, click here.

