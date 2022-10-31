Trial begins for man accused of beating seven-year-old boy to death with hammer, opening statements to begin Tues.

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday, November 1, in the trial of a Raleigh County man accused of beating a child to death with a hammer.

Rashad Thompson is accused of murdering seven-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown. This happened in a Beckley apartment complex in March of 2021. Thompson is said to have also injured the boy’s mother, Felicia Brown.

On Monday, October 31, the jury process began for the trial, which is being presided over by Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick. Earlier this year, Thompson had agreed to plead guilty to the murder but then backed out of that deal, moments before the hearing was set to begin.

