WVU names Homecoming Royalty, recognizes Alumni awardees

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A week of Homecoming activities culminated at WVU with the crowning of this year’s Homecoming Royalty.

Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy were announced as this year’s Homecoming Royalty during halftime of Saturday’s game against TCU.

Selected by their peers during two days of voting, Griffith and McElroy were surrounded by members of the Homecoming Court and family, the Mountaineer Marching Band and tens of thousands of cheering fans, including alumni, attending the game at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Griffith, a graduate student in human resource management and member of the Honors College from Avon, Connecticut, serves as a student ambassador in the John Chambers College of Business and Economics, and is a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and WVU Women in Business.

McElroy, a senior advertising and public relations major and member of the Honors College from Miamisburg, Ohio, serves as a student ambassador in the Reed College of Media, vice president of the Project 168 Society and a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.

Other candidates included the following:

Raeanne Beckner, a senior dual journalism and multidisciplinary studies major from Bridgeport

Lillian Bischof, a senior dual chemical engineering and finance major from Wheeling

Sohan Daniel, a senior sport and exercise psychology major from Chantilly, Virginia

Amaya Jernigan, a senior biology major minoring in addiction studies from Waldorf, Maryland

Lauren Moore, a graduate student in business data analytics from West Milford

Rylan Nemesh, a senior mining engineering major from Allentown, Pennsylvania

Olivia Steeley, a senior nursing major from Greensburg, Pennsylvania

Raafay Uqaily, a senior biomedical engineering major from Morgantown

The 2022 WVU Alumni Association Homecoming and Service Awards were also presented at halftime.

Charles E. Emanuel (’97) is the 2022 Outstanding Alum, and Greg Darby (’80) is the recipient of the David W. Jacobs Lifetime Service Award.

Hilah Zia (’11, ‘13) is the 2022 is the recipient of the Margaret Buchanan Cole Young Alumni Award, Ben Ashley (’15) the James R. McCartney Community Service Award, David Hill (’80) the Paul B. “Buck” Martin Award, Jihad Dixon (’17, ‘19) is the recipient of the John F. Nicholas Jr. Award.

Mary Marantz (’02), a best-selling author and host of the iTunes Top 200 podcast “The Mary Marantz Show,” served as the Grand Marshal for the annual Homecoming parade on Friday.

