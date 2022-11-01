Animal abuse cases on the rise in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a disturbing trend in Monongalia County.

According to the Canine Adoption Center Director, animal abuse cases have grown by 38% this year.

Although the number is increasing, the reason why is not clear.

“I don’t know why that’s happening,” said Dana Johnson of the Mon County Canine Adoption Center. “I don’t know if it’s COVID, or if we just have more people here, or if we have more people aware and they’re not afraid to turn people in.”

The number of animals they have to euthanize are also going back up after declining for the past 10 years.

More than 1,300 dogs and cats were taken in last year, and 864 were either returned to their family or adopted.

However, the remaining 469 were euthanized with the overwhelming majority of those being cats, more than 400 in total.

